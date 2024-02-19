As the 2024 NFL season heats up, the Dallas Cowboys must make huge changes to contend for the upcoming Super Bowl. Now, Micah Parsons is urging Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy to address two key issues that the team has been neglecting.

In recent years, the Cowboys have been very close from being a competitive team. Even though they have a remarkable roster, they have been unable to succeed in the playoffs, which is a huge problem for the front office.

Micah Parsons is currently the biggest star in the team’s defense. Now, the elite pass rusher has identified the two main issues that the club is facing, offering advice for the team to solve them immediately.

Micah Parsons urges the Cowboys’ front office to make two big changes

The Cowboys have been unable to live up to the expectations in recent years. Despite having a remarkable roster full of stars, the team has faced huge challenges in the playoffs, with disappointing performances in their last seasons.

Micah Parsons, widely regarded as the defensive standout, has maintained top-level performance since joining in 2021. However, despite his consistent excellence, the team’s lack of success has left the linebacker growing impatient.

Before the 2024 season kicks off, Parsons has addressed the Cowboys’ two main issues. The star pass rusher has thoroughly analyzed both the offense and defense, making two huge requests to Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy in order to resolve them.

“I said look at every team that was in that final four,” Parsons said, via NFL.com. “Who did they have? Who did Baltimore have? A great linebacking corps, right? Who did San Fran have? Great linebacking corps. K.C. (Nick) Bolton, and they came along. We need to get another bigger linebacker. And I said we need to get a super, 330 (pound) nasty interior [lineman].

“I saw the way Chris Jones affected that Super Bowl and I was like, ‘My God.’ And not even Chris Jones. Mike Pennel. I think we’ve got a lot of rushers. I think Osa (Odighizuwa), he can play inside, outside, one of the most versatile DTs. When we lost (Johnathan) Hank(ins), he’s a big dude, but we need to get one of them big old, nasty, pass-rushing, get-going [guys].”

As for the offense, Parsons said that the Cowboys need to give Tony Pollard a new contract. The running back played the 2023 season under the franchise tag, which means that he is set to become a free agent in the upcoming days.

“I would say toward the end of the season Tony Pollard was catching his rhythm again,” Parsons said. “I do think he’s an every-down guy. You’ve got to think, he broke his fibula, tibia, something, that’s a catastrophic injury. You’re talking about a guy that’s really been off from that January, came back Week 1 but he didn’t really do a lot. It takes a while to get back into football. He didn’t do OTAs. He didn’t do minicamp. He kind of did camp a little bit like working through it, getting back into it. You saw him increase, like he even said, ‘I’m just now getting back to myself.’ I would give Tony Pollard another shot.“

What is Micah Parsons’ contract with the Dallas Cowboys?

Micah parsons, who entered the league in 2021 as the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft, is entering his fourth year of contract with the Cowboys. The team is set to offer him a new deal soon, but they must address the situation in the next weeks.

Parsons is eligible for a contract extension, but he has until May 2 to exercise one. If both parties fail to reach an agreement, his contract’s fifth-year option will be activated.