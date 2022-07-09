The Green Bay Packers are ready to play another season with their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but on top of that they are close to becoming the winningest team in NFL history.

Last season was relatively good for the Green Bay Packers, winning record of 13-4 overall and the team made the playoffs. But the curse is not over yet, they lost in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers.

After the previous season was over the Packers got into some kind of drama with Aaron Rodgers as it was likely that he would go to another team, but after several weeks of negotiations the Packers offered him a new contract to make him happy.

But not everything was happy for the Packers at the end of the 2021 season, since they lost a key player like Davante Adams because the franchise did not offer him the contract he expected for the upcoming season.

The record the Packers can break in 2022

Currently the Green Bay Packers are the team with the biggest winning percentage in NFL history at 57.2%, but they are not the team with the most wins in the league. That record belongs to the Chicago Bears with 783 wins since their first NFL season in 1920, while the Packers have 782 wins.

If the Packers win in Week 1 and Week 2 they could establish themselves as the team with the most wins in the NFL. But the strangest thing of all is that they play in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season against the Chicago Bears at home and that could be the day to break the record.