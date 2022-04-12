All contracts in the NFL have multiple incentives that translate into bonuses for goals achieved during the season. The Patriots offered Brown a bonus to keep his weight below a set point.

The New England Patriots are rebuilding some players' contracts and looking for new talent to join the team. The franchise with the most Super Bowl rings in the NFL are willing to offer their players the best incentives to make them happy.

Trent Brown is an offensive tackle for the New England Patriots who recently signed a highly lucrative two-year contract worth more than $10m through 2023. Brown was not playing with the Patriots in the 2020 season but with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots' offensive line is strong but the team still needs to shield the entire environment around Mac Jones so he feels more secure during the upcoming 2022 NFL season. Trent will be one of the key pieces for the new season.

What is Trent Brown's contract bonus?

The Patriots are offering Trent Brown a $750,000 incentive if he keeps his weight under 365 lbs (165.9 kg). The bonuses that Brown will get are the following:

- $150,000 if your weight is less than 385 lbs during the first day of the offseason

- $75,000 if he weighs less than 375 lbs on June 1

- another $75,000 if he weighs less than 365 lbs on July 15

- $25,000 for each week his weight is less than 365 lbs.

Trent Brown's contract is for $13,000,000, he is guaranteed $4,000,000 with a signing bonus of $2,500,000. His annual salary between 2022 and 2023 will be $6,500,000, with a base salary of $1,500,000 and a workout bonus of $250,000.

How much does Trent Brown weigh before the 2022 NFL season?

Brown officially weighs 380 lbs (172 kg), which is a heavy weight for a player like him in a position where speed and strength are needed with a few pounds less he could be more efficient playing with the Patriots.

