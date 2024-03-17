The New York Jets are trying to look for redemption. Last season ‘ended’ abruptly in the fourth play of the opener against the Buffalo Bills when Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury.

Since that moment, there were no answer for head coach Robert Saleh. He tried with many names at the quarterback position, but none of them worked. Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian.

In all this chaos, one thing was undeniable. The Jets had to fix the offensive line if they wanted to have a real shot at winning the Super Bowl in 2024. That’s why New York went for a big name in the NFL and, in the process, delivered a huge hit to the Dallas Cowboys.

New York Jets signed Tyron Smith

Tyron Smith will sign a one-year, $20 million contract with the New York Jets. It’s a massive addition to help Aaron Rodgers in his quest to win a second Super Bowl.

Smith played 13 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys and he was one of the biggest stars on the team after being named to eight Pro Bowls. With no contract extension in sight from Jerry Jones, Smith immediately became a top free agent in the market.

Now, the offensive line for the Jets has a totally new look with huge arrivals like Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and John Simpson. The upgrade Rodgers need to compete in the AFC.