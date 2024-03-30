The New York Jets are definitely in ‘win now’ mode as this could be the final season of Aaron Rodgers in the NFL. In 2023, the star quarterback got injured in the opener against the Bills and, considering he is 41-years old, the door to reach the Super Bowl might be closing.

That’s why general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh already made two big splashes on offense to help Aaron Rodgers: wide receiver Mike Williams and offensive tackle Tyron Smith.

However, the signature of this team has been defense. Now, in one of the most surprising moves in NFL free agency, the New York Jets pulled out a huge trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Haason Reddick will play with the New York Jets

Haason Reddick will be new player of the Jets after a trade with the Eagles. In exchange for the pass rusher, Philadelphia will get a conditional 2026 third-round pick.

The Jets had to make this move as they’ve already lost Bryce Huff in free agency. During the last five seasons, Reddick is the fifth best player in sacks (52) just behind TJ Watt (76.5), Myles Garrett (68) and Trey Hendrickson (57.5).

Who did the Jets sign in free agency?

After the acquisition of Haason Reddick, the list of signings made by the New York Jets in free agency is an impressive one: WR Mike Williams, OT Tyron Smith, G John Simpson, OT Morgan Moses, DT Javon Kinlaw, DT Leki Fotu, CB Isaiah Oliver and QB Tyrod Taylor.