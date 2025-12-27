Titans could land top NFC WR in the offseason

The Tennessee Titans appear to have found their quarterback for the future. Cam Ward has shown promise this year, but he hasn’t had consistent receivers. Calvin Ridley is recovering from a broken fibula, leaving tight end Chig Okonkwo, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and Gunnar Helm as Ward’s top targets.

The Titans come off a dominating 26-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, with Ward going 21 of 28 for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Ayomanor (58 yards on three receptions), Okonkwo (44 yards and one touchdown on six receptions) and Chimere Dike (40 yards and one touchdown on three receptions).

After firing Brian Callahan earlier this season, they will search for a new head coach in the offseason. Additionally, they would try to bring a new WR1 to replace Ridley.

George Pickens could end up with Cam Ward, Titans

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton detailed the multiple paths Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens could have in the 2025 offseason. The Titans would be among the options for the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout.

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys

“Despite an underwhelming pass-catching group, rookie quarterback Cam Ward has shown promise in recent weeks, throwing for six touchdowns and just one interception in his last three outings. Pickens may not have Tennessee circled as a primary destination among his desired landing spots, but he may consider it given Ward’s progress and the potential target volume atop the Titans’ depth chart,” he wrote.

George Pickens is having the best season of his four-year NFL career. He has caught 88 passes for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns in Dallas.