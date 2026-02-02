Steelers meet with Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate as Mike McCarthy targets 2026 reunion

Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are embracing reunions in almost every side of the football. In that regard, a former teammate of Aaron Rodgers, who has already served as an assistant coach to Mike McCarthy could make his way to Steel City.

It should come as no surprise that the NFL organization in Pittsburgh seems extremely reluctant to burning down bridges. After all, they are based in the City of Bridges. Still, the Steelers look really committed to the bit. After confirming the hiring of Super Bowl champion coaches with Rodgers and McCarthy, Pittsburgh is now doing its due diligence on another coach with ties to both.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Steelers have interviewed New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien for their vacant offensive coordinator position in the 2026 NFL season. After confirming Super Bowl champion with Bill Belichick, Patrick Graham, is the new defensive coordinator, the Steelers are still missing someone to command the offensive side of the football.

As for special teams, which are often overlooked, McCarthy strengthened the Steelers’ staff with a coach from the AFC East, as Pittsburgh bring along Danny Crossman as coordinator.

Scott Tolzien playing for the Packers

Tolzien’s background has ties to Rodgers and McCarthy

Tolzien was a backup for Rodgers under McCarthy‘s coaching on the Green Bay Packers from 2013-2015. He retired from the NFL after the 2017 season and became a coach when McCarthy named him an assistant for the Dallas Cowboys.

Tolzien would go on to become the Cowboys quarterbacks coach ahead of the 2023 campaign. After his contract with Dallas came to an end in January 2025, Tolzien joined the Saints, where he was responsible for the rise and evolution of rookie Tyler Shough. Pittsburgh—but mostly, McCarthy—have paid much attention to his work in New Orleans, as the Steelers are now looking to add him to their completely retooled coaching staff.

What Tolzien could be getting into

After finding success leading a young quarterback room with the likes of Shough, Spencer Rattler, and the veteran Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill, Tolzien could be joining an offense in The Burgh that has as many similarities as starkly contrasting differences. How the QB room looks in Pittsburgh will depend entirely on Rodgers. Although the Steelers reportedly know Rodgers’ retirement decision, the future Hall of Famer has yet to make an announcement.

If Rodgers returns, Tolzien will be working with a former teammate and someone he knows really well. However, Tolzien would also be instructing a quarterback who is older than him and has a personality as strong as A-Rod’s. Regardless of how the two get along, that can make for a complicated and confusing power dynamic. Thus, the whole situation could present tough challenges for Tolzien in his first year as an offensive coordinator.

On the other hand, if Rodgers opts to retire, Tolzien might be in for déjà vu. Tolzien joined the Saints only to learn Derek Carr was stepping away from the gridiron ahead of the 2025 NFL season. In 2026, a similar outcome could present itself to Tolzien if Rodgers retires and—obviously—if Tolzien himself joins the Steelers in the first place. Either way, with or without Rodgers, Tolzien would be staring at a quarterback room filled with hurdles if he becomes McCarthy’s offensive coordinator in the Steel City.

