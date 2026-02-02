NY Mets reportedly interested in a former Bo Bichette teammate, along with the NY Yankees

The New York Mets are once again showing up in an intriguing report, this time alongside the New York Yankees, with both teams reportedly interested in Ty France, who was briefly a teammate of Bo Bichette in Toronto last season, appearing in just 37 games.

In a recent report while discussing another infielder, Chris Cotillo also revealed that France is on the radar of both New York teams: “They’ve also talked to Ty France, per source, though France has a robust market. Mets and Yankees have been involved with him, plus Padres and others. That market is moving.”

As noted in the report, the Mets and Yankees would face competition from the Padres, who continue to explore options on the market after losing Luis Arráez in what was considered a significant blow to their roster.

What would a player like Ty France cost the Mets or Yankees?

For either team, France could represent a solid and relatively inexpensive option. The Mets could take advantage of the timing, as France earned a total of $1 million last season with the Twins before finishing the year in Toronto. That price point would also be quite affordable for the Yankees.

France played in 138 games in 2025, just two fewer than he appeared in during 2024, another season in which he split time between two teams (the Mariners and Reds). His most recent numbers included 50 runs, 114 hits, and seven home runs with a .257 batting average, marking the first time in four years he finished a season with fewer than 10 home runs.

With Bo Bichette already on the roster, the Mets could add another former Blue Jays infielder in France, who, despite limited time in Toronto, did pick up some postseason experience, appearing in two playoff games and hitting .250.