MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly considering a plan B over pursuing big-name free agent

The Boston Red Sox, one of the MLB‘s storied franchises, are on the hunt to add a marquee player to their roster ahead of the upcoming season. After the departure of Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs, the Red Sox began exploring alternatives, and one name in particular has caught their attention. However, should that acquisition fall through, they reportedly have a backup plan in place.

According to a report by ESPN‘s Buster Olney, the Red Sox have expressed interest in St. Louis Cardinals’ standout Brendan Donovan. If negotiations to acquire Donovan for the coming season not pan out, the team is considering leveraging its current roster to fill the gap.

“Boston seems intent on leaning heavily on Marcelo Mayer this year, while opting for a Hamilton/Gonzalez platoon at second base,” Olney posted on his X account, detailing the Red Sox’s contingency plan if Donovan doesn’t make his way to Boston.

Olney further noted, “Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan is a player some rival executives fully expect to be on the move in the coming weeks. While the Seattle Mariners have shown interest, he would seamlessly fit into the Red Sox lineup.“

Brendan Donovan at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Red Sox’s competition in the Donovan sweepstakes

Despite reports suggesting the Red Sox might refrain from actively pursuing Donovan, they remain open to blockbuster trade offers. Three other teams have emerged as strong contenders for Donovan’s services.

In addition to the Seattle Mariners, perceived as a leading candidate, the San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals have also expressed interest. As spring training approaches next week, anticipation builds around Donovan’s decision.

Red Sox’s offseason additions

With high expectations for the coming season, the Red Sox have already bolstered their lineup through strategic signings in free agency and have successfully reunited with several players from last season’s roster.

Here is the list of players signed by the Red Sox:

Sonny Gray (RHP): Acquired from the Cardinals for Brandon Clarke and Richard Fitts.

Willson Contreras (1B): In a surprise move, the Red Sox traded for the veteran catcher/first baseman to provide right-handed power.

Johan Oviedo (RHP): Acquired from the Pirates.

Isaiah Jackson (OF): Acquired from the Angels in exchange for Vaughn Grissom.

Gage Ziehl (RHP): Acquired yesterday (Feb 1) from the White Sox in a deal that sent Jordan Hicks to Chicago.

Ranger Suarez (LHP): Free agent

Aroldis Chapman (LHP): Free agent

Carlos Narvaez (C): Free agent

