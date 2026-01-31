Steelers confirm Super Bowl champion with Bill Belichick is new defensive coordinator for 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to start a new chapter in the franchise’s history. Mike Tomlin decided to leave the team after another early playoff exit in the 2025 season, and Mike McCarthy was officially named as his replacement.

The big question is who will be the starting quarterback in 2026. Aaron Rodgers has not yet decided whether he will return, Will Howard looks like an interesting prospect but has not taken a single snap in the NFL, and the quarterback class in the next draft is not very deep.

In addition, following Tomlin’s departure, virtually the entire coaching staff will change. This could be a key factor if the Steelers want to become Super Bowl contenders. In recent years, much of the criticism was directed precisely at names like Arthur Smith or Teryl Austin.

Patrick Graham is new Steelers defensive coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed that Patrick Graham is the team’s new defensive coordinator, taking over from Teryl Austin. Graham worked the past four seasons as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator.

In addition, Graham worked with the Patriots from 2009 to 2015 as a defensive assistant, linebackers coach, and defensive line coach. During that time, he gained a great deal of knowledge learning from the legend, Bill Belichick. He won a Super Bowl with New England.

Patrick Graham has been praised in recent years because he did a lot with very little during his stint with the Raiders. His only true star on defense was Maxx Crosby, and he rarely had top draft picks at his disposal. Now he will lead one of the highest-paid units in the NFL.

