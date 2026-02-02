Mike McCarthy strengthens Steelers staff with coach from AFC East

A new era is beginning for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the man chosen to succeed Mike Tomlin after nearly two decades at the helm is Mike McCarthy. Additionally, new names are joining his coaching staff as the team looks ahead to the upcoming season.

According to insider Tom Pelissero via his X account, the Steelers are expected to hire Danny Crossman as their special teams coordinator. The experienced coach previously held the same role with the Miami Dolphins since 2022, as well as with the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.

The position Crossman will fill became vacant following the recent departure of Danny Smith, who left for the NFC South to join Todd Bowles’ staff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The rebuilding process is slowly taking shape in Steel City, not only through the head coach but also through the people who will be joining McCarthy in this new chapter of his long and distinguished career.

Special team coordinator Danny Crossman.

More new faces in Pittsburgh

Head coach Mike McCarthy is wasting no time surrounding himself with familiar faces in the Pittsburgh Steelers, recently adding Mark Lovat and Greg Thorne to his renewed staff.

Having spent years alongside McCarthy during his tenure in Green Bay, these veteran additions are also recognized as Super Bowl champion coaches with Aaron Rodgers, bringing a wealth of championship-level experience to the Steelers’ strength and conditioning department.

By reuniting with these trusted colleagues, McCarthy aims to instill the same elite physical standards and winning culture that once defined their success at Lambeau Field.