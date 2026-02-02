How many Super Bowl wins does Jason Kelce have? His championship legacy

Jason Kelce’s name is inseparable from one of the most transformative eras in Philadelphia Eagles history. Over more than a decade in green, his career reflects how stability, performance and presence can shape a franchise at football’s highest level.

Super Bowl success is often reduced to ring counts, but his résumé tells a more layered story. His time in the league spans dominant wins, narrow losses and moments that helped define the modern offensive lineman beyond the stat sheet.

Across those seasons, he emerged as a constant presence on the game’s biggest stages, combining elite performance with long-term impact inside a single franchise. His path through the NFL offers context for how championship moments fit within a broader career arc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many Super Bowl rings does Jason Kelce have?

Jason Kelce won one Super Bowl during his NFL career, lifting the Lombardi Trophy with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII (2018). The victory came against the New England Patriots, a dynasty led by Tom Brady that entered the game as the favorite.

Jason Kelce celebrates after defeating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Super Bowl LII is remembered as one of the most entertaining championship games in NFL history. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41–33, powered by Nick Foles’ unexpected heroics and the now-iconic “Philly Special” trick play.

Advertisement

Kelce, the Eagles’ starting center, played a crucial role anchoring the offensive line in a game where Philadelphia never punted and consistently controlled the tempo. The win marked the franchise’s first Super Bowl title and secured Kelce his championship ring.

Advertisement

When did Jason Kelce return to the Super Bowl?

Jason Kelce reached the Super Bowl one more time in Super Bowl LVII (2023), once again representing the Philadelphia Eagles. This appearance, however, ended in disappointment, as the Eagles fell 38–35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in a tightly contested championship game.

Despite the loss, Super Bowl LVII carried historic significance. It marked the first Super Bowl matchup between two brothers, with Jason facing his younger brother Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ star tight end. The family duel added an emotional and cultural layer to the game, turning it into one of the most talked-about Super Bowls of the modern era.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What individual awards has Jason Kelce won?

Beyond Super Bowl appearances, Jason Kelce built an elite résumé through individual accolades. Over 13 seasons with the Eagles, he earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and was named First-Team All-Pro several times, honors that reflect sustained excellence at one of football’s most demanding positions.

Jason Kelce walks off the field after defeating the Washington Football Team in 2021 (Source: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Advertisement

He became widely recognized for redefining the modern center, combining athleticism, intelligence and leadership in a way that elevated Philadelphia’s offense year after year. His consistency and influence across more than a decade place him among the most accomplished linemen of his generation.

Advertisement

Is Jason Kelce a future Hall of Famer?

Since stepping away from the game, Jason Kelce has frequently been mentioned as a strong Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate. While his Super Bowl total includes a single championship, Hall of Fame cases are rarely built on rings alone — especially for offensive linemen.

Advertisement

His legacy rests on longevity, dominance at his position and a defining role in one of the most successful eras in Eagles history. In that sense, his career stands as a reminder that impact, leadership and excellence often matter as much as titles when NFL legacies are judged.