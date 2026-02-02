NY Yankees warned about signing free agent targeted by NY Mets in 2026

The New York Yankees and New York Mets simply can’t help themselves—it’s stronger than them. The two MLB clubs in the New York metropolitan area seem destined to be at each other’s throats at all times. After competing for Cody Bellinger, Framber Valdez, and others, the Bronx Bombers and the Orange and Blue are now going after Ty France.

As the Mets show interest in the former teammate of Bo Bichette, the Yankees aren’t staying too far off. However, Brian Cashman and the Bronx Bombers have recently been warned against overspending simply to one-up their counterparts in Queens.

“Elite defender at 1B with a bat that projects as above-average vs LHP, I’ll take it for cheap,” Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media recently stated on X. His post reminded the Yankees about France’s numbers against left-handed pitchers (LHP). Perhaps blinded by their desire to beat the Mets in this race, the Yankees may have overlooked such crucial stats.

Numbers against LHP

As reported by Garcia, France has registered a .680 OPS and .771 xOPS against LHP over the last two MLB seasons. Such numbers are far from mind-blowing, and may actually be head-scratching for manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees.

Ty France is drawing interest from both New York clubs

Every cloud has a silver lining, though. In France’s case it’s the fact that he would become an immediate reinforcement on first base. Moreover, even if France struggles considerably against left-handed pitchers in the 2026 MLB season, the Yankees may be able to stomach it.

Different situations for Yankees and Mets

According to Baseball Reference, the Yankees collectively posted the league’s best OPS against LHP (.797). Moreover, the Bronx Bombers were also the best team against LHP in terms of SLG (.457), OBP (.340), and total home runs, slashing 70 balls out of the park against left-handed pitchers.

The Mets, on the other hand, found themselves in the lower-half of the rankings. According to the same source, the Orange and Blue ranked 17th against LHP in MLB last season, recording an overall .696 OPS, .385 SLG, .311 OBP, and 51 homers when facing lefties.

