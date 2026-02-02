Bills confirm return of former coach, but Josh Allen won’t work with him in 2026

The Buffalo Bills know they must help Josh Allen in every way possible ahead of the 2026 NFL season. In that regard, the Bills are bringing back a coach who doesn’t work directly with Allen and the offense, but instead can help bolster the defensive side of the football.

As reported by Adam Schefter, the Bills are hiring inside linebacker (ILB) coach John Egorugwu. Egorugwu coached in Buffalo under the same position from 2018-2020.

Since 2022, Egorugwu had been the ILB coach for Brian Daboll’s New York Giants. As Daboll was fired midway through the 2025 NFL campaign, Egorugwu is now returning to Western New York after four seasons in East Rutherford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not working with Allen

As Egorugwu coaches the inside linebackers, he doesn’t work directly with Allen or the Bills’ offense. If anything, his mentees line up against the star quarterback and the offense in practice.

Joe Brady of the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

As the saying goes, iron sharpens iron, and Egorugwu’s return could do just that in Buffalo. With Joe Brady set to debut as head coach, it may be exactly what the Bills need heading into the new season.

Advertisement

see also Former Bills HC candidate is reportedly the “leading candidate” to become Broncos OC under Sean Payton

Who will be under Egorugwu’s instructions in Buffalo?

Working with the Bills’ inside linebackers, Egorugwu will be mentoring key players such as Terrel Bernard, Joe Andreesen, and Dorian Williams. For Buffalo to find success, he must help this crucial area of the defense bounce back after a down year in 2025.