Titans GM makes bold statement about team’s developing abilities

The Tennessee Titans remain a wandering team in the 2025 NFL season. Despite landing quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, the AFC South team has been unable to get things going, winning only one game and putting up poor performances every week.

They made two moves ahead of the trade deadline, sending Dre’Mont Jones to the Baltimore Ravens and Roger McCreary to the Los Angeles Rams. The Titans didn’t add much draft capital, only getting a conditional fifth-round pick that could become a fourth if Jones records two sacks and the Ravens advance to the playoffs.

One would imagine that a young team like Tennessee would look at draft picks as its main priority, but general manager Mike Borgonzi shot down that notion.

Mike Borgonzi calls out Titans’ ability to develop players

During Wednesday’s press conference to wrap up the trade deadline, Borgonzi addressed the return he got in exchange for two of his best defensive players. The three-time Super Bowl champion brought up Jarvis Brownlee, whom he traded to the New York Jets in Week 3 despite having a high ceiling, saying that Brownlee confirmed the Titans can’t develop players.

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans.

“The Jarvis Brownlee trade was controversial. I love Jarvis. You’re evaluating the fit,” he said (h/t team reporter Jim Wyatt). “We don’t have the culture here right now now to help players develop. Thought there were some habits that weren’t conducive to build and help Jarvis develop.”

Tennessee has gone through bad situations this season, including the firing of its head coach, Brian Callahan. Their issues wouldn’t be solved by adding a talented quarterback, and now they have to regroup and think about what needs to be done to turn the franchise around.