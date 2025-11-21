Titans HC makes simple request to players ahead of Seahawks game

The Tennessee Titans prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. After a 16-13 loss to the Houston Texans, the Titans dropped to 1-9, having lost their last five games.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is out for the remainder of the season, and the Titans are most likely getting a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Even though fans don’t expect them to win many games for the rest of the campaign, interim head coach Mike McCoy still wants to get the best from his team.

The Seahawks duel won’t be easy for the Titans, but they are set to put up a good fight against Mike Macdonald’s team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike McCoy wants Titans to be more consistent

Talking with reporters on Wednesday, McCoy made it clear he wants to see the Titans compete from start to finish and limit their mistakes to a minimum.

Cameron Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans

Advertisement

“You look at a game and you look at something and you’re right there,” McCoy said. “You have to find a way to make those plays to get up 10 or get the big stop on third down so you get that opportunity to win it. You watch every game and you look at it, there’s certain games where we were right there. You’ve got to be more consistent and make the plays that present themselves so you can win those games.”

Advertisement

That is what drove them to their first and only win of the season, in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. They have seven more games to play to finish the campaign on a strong note, but they can’t afford to make mistakes when it matters the most.