It is clear that the Tennessee Titans have been very far from the expectations this year. Following their disappointing loss to the Houston Texans, Derrick Henry has now hinted at the possibility of leaving the team in 2024.

Without any doubt, Derrick Henry has been the Titans’ standout player in recent years. Regarded as one of the most dominant running backs in the league, both he and the team have struggled to achieve notable success.

This season, the Titans have disappointed everybody. Despite having a great roster, they have not been able to fight in the AFC South, and there are rumors that several players won’t continue next year with the team.

Derrick Henry opens the door to a possible exit from the Titans

The Titans are already thinking on the next season. With a 5-9 record, the team currently stands at the bottom of the AFC South, and their hopes of advancing to the playoffs are completely gone.

Despite fielding a highly competitive roster, the Titans fell short in the AFC South. Rumors suggest that the front office intends to implement huge changes for the upcoming season, potentially parting ways with some key players.

Reports indicate that Tennessee might not be interested in continuing with Derrick Henry. The running back remains will become a free agent next year, and it seems like the Titans won’t offer him a new contract.

Following their defeat to the Texans, in which Henry only had nine rushing yards in 16 carries and four receptions, he was asked about his continuity. Surprisingly, Henry hinted at the possibility of leaving the Titans next year.

“Definitely today you had that feeling,” Henry said, via a team transcript. “We had a hope of kind of slipping in there. and then being eliminated, knowing its three games left. I’ve been here my whole career. I definitely want to go out strong, which isn’t the case. Just trying to give it my all these last three games and leave it all on the field.”

Henry, who turns 30 in January, will be a free agent by the end of the 2023 season. According to reports, the Titans want to go through a huge rebuild, and the running back is no longer part of their plans.

“I put a lot on myself. I feel like I could be better and do a lot of things better,” Henry said. “But at the end of the day, this is what it is. I’m always going continue to work hard and work to continue to improve. Never going point the finger and never going to blame anybody else.

Which teams could be interested in signing Derrick Henry?

As of today, there have been no reports of teams seeking to sign Derrick Henry before the end of the 2023 season. However, as he becomes a free agent, the landscape could significantly change next year.

Earlier this year, teams like the Cowboys, Ravens, and Vikings were reportedly interested in trading for Henry. However, their circumstances might change in the next offseason, potentially altering their need for Derrick.