Henry has had a remarkable career since joining the Titans. He has led the NFL in rushing yards twice and has been named to the Pro Bowl three times. Henry has been a key part of the Titans’ success in recent years, and he is expected to continue to be one of the best running backs in the NFL for years to come.

The 2023 season will be Derrick Henry’s eighth season playing for the Tennessee Titans. He began his NFL career with them in 2016 and has been a key player ever since, setting multiple records and leading the league in areas such as attempts, rushing yards, and touchdowns.

While it is unlikely that Henry will win a Super Bowl with the Titans or any other team, he can already compare himself to other great running backs like Adrian Peterson. Henry has already achieved a great deal of success in his career, and he is still playing at a high level.

Derrick Henry among the big names

According to NFL stats, Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) and Titans’ PR team, Derrick Henry surpassed 9,000 rushing yards during the Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers. That personal record gives Henry access to an exclusive list of players under 30 years of age with 9,000 yards and 80 rushing TDs.

So far, Henry’s best season with the Titans was in 2020 with 378 attempts, 2,027 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, leading the league in those three categories mentioned above.

Henry is a powerful and durable running back who is known for his ability to break tackles. He is also a very good receiver, and he is a valuable asset to the Titans’ offense. He is a fan favorite, and he is respected by his teammates and coaches.

In the playoffs things have been different for Henry, only 7 games started, the 2019 postseason being the best for him with 3 games started, 446 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

With the Titans’ struggles and Henry’s contract status, is a trade imminent?

The possibility of Derrick Henry being traded is a complex one that depends on several factors, including the Titans’ performance, Henry’s desire to remain in Tennessee, and the availability of potential trade partners. The Titans have struggled in recent years, and they may be looking to rebuild their roster. Trading Henry could provide them with valuable draft picks or young players to help them rebuild.

How much does the average NFL running back make?

The average NFL running back makes an annual salary of $1.808 million, according to Spotrac. However, this number can vary greatly depending on the player’s experience, talent, and production. The average salary of NFL running backs is lower than the average salary of most other positions in the league.