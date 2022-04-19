Even though he doesn't want a farewell tour, it seems like Tom Brady doesn't picture himself playing beyond this season. Check out what the seven-time champion said.

It takes longer to grow scallions (60-80 days) than it took Tom Brady to come back from retirement. He claimed that he wasn't ready to commit to football and that he wanted to spend some time with his family, yet it seems like 40 days did the trick.

Brady, like Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant, is a competitive animal. He knows nothing but competition and he felt like he still had an opportunity to keep growing his already legendary résumé.

Notably, the seven-time Super Bowl champion had a chat with ESPN in which he reflected on what drove him back to the gridiron. Simply put, he knew he could still perform at an elite level.

There Was Still A Place For Him On The Field

"I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game, I think I'll always have a love for the game," Brady told ESPN. "I do think physically I'll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field."

"At the end of the day, I just love the competition on the field," the QB added. "And last year was a very bitter ending to a season and we've got to make a lot of corrections to try to improve and put ourselves in a better position to succeed moving forward."

Brady Knows This Could Be His Final Year

But all great things come to an end and Brady's prime isn't the exception to that rule. He's coming off an MVP-caliber season, but he knows there aren't many good years ahead of him at this point:

"I know I don't have a lot left, I really do. I know I'm at the end of my career," Brady admitted. "I wish you could go forever, but it's just not and football comes at too high of a cost now. My kids are getting older and it's just getting harder and harder to miss these things. But, I wanted to give myself and my teammates and our organization another incredible opportunity to accomplish something that we'd all be very proud of."

This may or may not be Brady's final season. He doesn't want a farewell tour and chances are we don't hear anything about it until the playoffs. What's clear is that his second farewell might as well be for good this time.