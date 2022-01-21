For years, his haters have affirmed that Tom Brady gets special treatment from the referees. Now, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has all but confirmed it.

Let's not kid ourselves. We all know that superstars get special treatment in sports. It happens with LeBron James, it happens with Lionel Messi, and it happens with Tom Brady. That's just the way it is.

In Brady's case, he's been on the favorable side of countless questionable calls throughout his career. His team always seems to get the nod even when the replay shows something murky, and he rarely gets called for anything.

We're not saying that's why Brady went on to win seven Super Bowls. He's had to earn his stripes, but that's just the way it is. In fact, it's so real that even he knows the refs let him get away with stuff all the time.

Tom Brady Admits NFL Referees Let Him Get Away With Everything

“They probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts, talking smack to the other team and talking smack to the refs when I don’t think I get the right call,” Brady said on the Let's Go! Podcast with Jim Gray. “I’m kind of a pain in their a**, in case you don’t already know that.”

Brady Is Entirely Focused On Football Right Now

Hopefully, Brady's comments on the referees won't force their hands to compensate things and get back at him against the Rams. But even so, there's nothing on his mind right now other than playing a perfect football game, so it's not like he'll leave anything to chance:

“I don’t do anything extra this week,” Brady said, per ProFootballTalk. “I just want to do football. That’s all I want to do, prepare and get ready. That’s how we should all approach it. This isn’t the time for the trips to the movie theaters. This is the time to lock in on football. This is all we have, three days left and then we’ve got to earn more. Look at it like that, everything, you can put off until the end of the year, and we hope the end of the year isn’t Sunday. But you have to earn it.”

This weekend's Divisional Round matchup promises to be one for the ages. Brady will get the chance to get his 36th postseason win, which is more than most franchises can brag about. With or without the officials' help, he's still a legend.