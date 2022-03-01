Even though Tom Brady seems to be convinced about his decision to retire, there is still speculation about a potential return this year, which is why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't rule that out yet.

Tom Brady may have announced his retirement weeks ago but it seems that the NFL community isn't ready to let it go. Especially the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are apparently leaving the door open for the 44-year-old if he decides to come back.

Brady said he's happy with his decision - which he wouldn't have made without thinking it through, but he didn't rule out a return to the game. Now he might be relieved but his feelings could change when preseason begins.

That's why many people speculate that Brady could have a change of heart and be back on the gridiron this year. In case that happens, Bucs general manager Jason Licht made clear they'd welcome him back with open arms.

Bucs won't give up on the possibility of Tom Brady's return

"Tom was a special player, special person. We've had a great two years here," Licht told Peter Schrager in Good Morning Football. "Right now we're trying to make our plans to move forward — if that's the case that we need to move forward.

"We'll see what the future holds. You always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady," Licht added. This doesn't mean the Bucs expect that Brady changes his mind but they won't shut the door yet.

With Brady's departure, the only quarterback the Buccaneers have under contract is Kyle Trask, who was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The team will probably explore all options at the position but the Bucs seem to be confident in what Trusk can deliver.

"He's got a good arm. He's very smart. He works very hard," Licht said. "So I'm very excited to see what he can do for us this offseason... Kyle was a really productive prolific SEC quarterback. We love everything that we've seen from him this year. He's soaked it in behind Tom, behind Blaine [Gabbert], behind Ryan Griffin, some really smart veteran quarterbacks... To see what it takes to reach a high level with Tom has been, you know, it's just invaluable."

Bruce Arians doesn't expect Tom Brady to come back from retirement

“That would shock me,’’ Bruce Arians said about the speculation that Tom Brady could play in 2022. “And he let us know in time to do the free agency like we’ve done in the past, that’s why I don’t see it happening.’’

Arians might be right but nobody, not even Tom Brady himself, can guarantee that he won't return to the gridiron. Now he's comfortable, but anything can change in a couple of months. That's why you never say never.