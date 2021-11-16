Tom Brady left his press conference in under 2 minutes after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Washington Football Team. Here, he explained his motives.

Tom Brady, just like most NFL legends, is a fierce competitor. He won't settle for anything but greatness and won't be the one to smile when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't perform according to the expectations.

That was the case after Sunday's tough loss to the Washington Football Team. Brady was far from his efficient self and couldn't lead the offense on a game they should've won by double digits according to the oddsmakers.

Unsurprisingly, Brady didn't want to talk too much after the defeat. Even so, he was heavily criticized for leaving his press conference after 1 minute and 43 seconds without answering further questions.

Brady Leaves Press Conference In Under 2 Minutes

“We never really played on our terms,” Brady told the media. “We played behind the whole game. They played a good game. They had a good plan. Not a great day of football for us. It doesn’t matter who you play, if you have a bunch of self-inflicted errors … we have to eliminate those and see if we can go out and execute the plays that are there.”

Brady Says Losing Is A Challenge For Him

Now that emotions aren't that fresh, the legendary quarterback took the time to elaborate and explain why it's so hard for him to talk to the media after a loss, especially at this point in his career:

“I think it's a real challenge for me," Brady told SiriusXM NFL. "Especially as I've gotten older because the expectations are so high. I think when you win it's a relief and when you lose it's a real disappointment. So, sometimes you're missing the joy in this and I have to be reminded of the job of playing. (...) I wish there was a lot of great to come from losing and there is when you take a couple of days, but sometimes you catch me on a Monday, you really [piss] me off. Just kidding, you don’t really piss me off.”

To be fair, it's not like Brady has done a lot of losing in his career, so chances are that he'll never get used to the feeling. Even so, he's got an obligation with the media and shouldn't let his emotions get the best of him.