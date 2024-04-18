Patrick Mahomes is determined to win as many Super Bowls as Tom Brady, but time may put his plans in jeopardy.

Patrick Mahomes explains why he may not play in the NFL for as long as Tom Brady

For many football fans, Patrick Mahomes is considered one of the greatest football players ever. However, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs knows that time may pose a challenge for him, as he might not play for as long as Tom Brady.

Patrick Mahomes joined the Chiefs in 2017 and transformed everything for the AFC West team. Now, Kansas City is one of the most dominant clubs in the entire NFL, sparking a dynasty that is revered by many.

With three Super Bowl victories so far, many fans believe that Patrick Mahomes could eventually match or even surpass Tom Brady. However, the former 10th overall pick acknowledges that he might not have enough time to do so.

Patrick Mahomes reveals what could hasten his retirement

The Kansas City Chiefs are grateful to have drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Despite not being regarded as the best quarterback of his class, he has certainly exceeded everyone’s expectations, leaving that notion behind.

Seven years after joining the Chiefs, Mahomes has led the AFC West team to three Super Bowl triumphs. While he’s poised for more success, time could potentially hinder his aspirations.

Tom Brady, one of the greatest players of all time, played until the age of 45. Mahomes, who just turned 28, would have 17 years to match Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins… but he may not be entirely convinced of that idea.

When questioned about his retirement plans, Mahomes disclosed that, while he desires to emulate Brady’s 23 seasons, he also considers his family. The Chiefs quarterback wants to spend more time with his daughter, which is one of the reasons why TB12 hung up his cleats last year.

“I’ve looked, if I played until Tom [Brady]’s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old,” Mahomes said. “I would love to play that long.

“I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I’ll continue to play. But if I feel like it’s taking away from my family time, that’s when I’ll know it’s time to go.”

How many Super Bowls did Tom Brady win at age 28?

If Patrick Mahomes aims to surpass Tom Brady, he’s certainly on the right path to do so. The former Texas Tech quarterback has already won three Super Bowls, but his hunger for more remains insatiable.

At 28 years old, Patrick Mahomes has already matched Tom Brady’s tally of Vince Lombardi trophies. With aspirations to play until he’s 45, he still has a lot of time to pursue his goal of winning at least four more Super Bowls to match the current GOAT.