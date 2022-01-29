Tom Brady would leave football after 22 seasons, according to multiple reports. So, that opens the question: who could take his place at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Here, check out the possible candidates.

Tom Brady will retire from football after 22 seasons, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, citing multiple sources. The rumors of a possible retirement from Brady have circulated since Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, which eliminated them from the NFL Playoffs.

"Honestly, I haven't thought about whether I'll continue, I'll take it day by day and we'll see what happens. The only thing I was thinking about was winning this game; I haven't thought about anything else," Brady said in the post-match press conference. He also explained he wanted to spend more time with his family, which he called his "greatest support."

Brady, 44, is considered as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, with seven Super Bowl rings and several records to his name. Of course, if Brady leaves Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers will have a hard time trying to fill his shoes. Who could be his replacement?

Tom Brady’s possible replacements at Tampa Bay

Derek Carr

Carr is considered as one of the best veteran quarterbacks in the NFL. He led the Raiders to the Playoffs, and there have been rumors about his continuity with the team. While he has one more season remaining on his current five-year, $125 million contract, he can ask for a trade.

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is uncertain right now and everything indicates that he wants to get a fresh start. While he has been linked with the Denver Broncos, he could still be a great choice to replace Brady.

Russell Wilson

After a bad year with the Seattle Seahawks, it’s been reported that quarterback Russell Wilson wants to explore his options to go with other teams. There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Seahawks, so it could be the perfect time for him to go to another team.

Deshaun Watson

Despite Deshaun Watson’s sexual assault allegations, it’s been reported that he will reach a settlement. If that’s the case, there’s no reason for Tampa Bay to not consider him as an option for next season.

Jameis Winston

Winston is a great option as he’s a familiar face. He left Tampa two years ago, there is a chance of a comeback. After suffering an injury last season, Winston doesn't have a secure future with New Orleans.