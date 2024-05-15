Tom Brady is the winningest player in NFL history, but he's not the most talented. That's why he shared a piece of advice with younger quarterbacks trying to make it in the league.

Tom Brady set a new standard for what a winning quarterback looks like. Now, if you want to chase that NFL GOAT title, seven Super Bowl rings is the number you must strive for.

Needless to say, that’s going to be easier said than done, especially considering not many players are able to stay in the league for more than two decades, let alone play at the highest level.

Of course, Brady’s unmatched work ethic and competitiveness helped him fulfill that goal. However, he also thinks the way he approached his teammates and his locker room were key to his success.

Tom Brady Shares A Piece Of Advice

In his latest appearance on The Pivot, Brady talked about how he likes to watch the way young quarterbacks endear themselves to their teammates and whether they separate themselves from the rest of the locker room:

Tom Brady, former quarterback of the New England Patriots

“When I watch quarterbacks, the first thing I watch is, does he endear himself to his teammates? What are the things that he’s saying? What are the things that he’s doing to endear himself to his teammates? So, that he does feel like one of the guys. If he wants to separate himself from the rest of the team, you’re not gonna play twenty years,” Brady said.

Brady knew he couldn’t win on his own — no one can. That’s why being there for his teammates and being one more of the gang despite his superstar status meant so much to him.

“The only way you’re gonna play is your teammates! ‘Cause there’s only so much you can do — there’s so many things I sucked at. But, the only way that I could get to where I wanted to get to was to have the best teammates. The only way I could get the best teammates was if I was the best teammate,” Brady continued.

Brady took pay cuts, recruited players, and did whatever was in his power to get and keep talent around him. Seven Super Bowl rings later, it’s safe to say his approach worked.