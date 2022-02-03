Joe Burrow continues to shock the world and prove that he's a special talent. Even Tom Brady had no choice but to tip his hat off to him after leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl.

If someone still didn't know Joe Burrow's name before last Sunday, well I guess that's no longer the case. The former LSU standout led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1989.

Burrow looked like a generational talent coming out of college. But even by his standards, leading a team that won 2 games in 2019 to the Super Bowl two seasons later is quite remarkable.

Moreover, the comparisons with Tom Brady are more obvious every day that goes by, which is why the future Hall of Famer took the time to talk about him, his game, and what he's accomplished thus far.

Tom Brady Reacts To The Comparisons With Joe Burrow, Says Burrow Has More Tools

“I think Joe’s got some tools that I didn’t quite have when I was his age, so super impressed by how he’s kind of come into the league and went to Cincinnati, which has been a tough place to play over the years," Brady said in his 'Let's Go!' podcast. "And, you know, two years into his career, after a really tough injury last year, showed a lot of mental and physical toughness coming back and having an incredible season."

Brady Says He Enjoys Watching Young QBs

“I always love watching quarterbacks, and certainly young quarterbacks cuz I feel like, you know, there’s certain ways to play the game, and to play the game at a high level requires a huge commitment," Brady added. "I think Joe, even from when I saw him at LSU, you know, he makes that commitment. So it’s really a great thing for me to see as, you know, someone who’s played this game a long time. So really happy for Joe and his team."

It's still too early to say how Burrow's career will pan out, let alone compare him to the winningest QB of all time. But if he continues to walk down this road, it may not be far-fetched to entertain this discussion some years from now.