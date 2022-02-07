Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are ready to take their two kids and live in an eco-friendly estate that is under construction on Indian Creek Island.

For seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady it’s time to kick his feet up and enjoy that vast fortune he has earned by being the best player in NFL history. Brady announced his retirement from the sport on January 29th and already many fans are wondering what the former New England Patriot star will do next.

From the looks of it, Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen are ready to move their family to Miami, Florida in an eco-friendly estate in Indian Creek Island. The mansion is currently under construction with four separate structures taking shape. The family purchased the plot of land for a whopping $17 million.

The mansion is slated to have a main house, pool house and guest quarters. For Brady it’s the beginning of a new chapter after winning so many accolades in the NFL.

Other properties owned by Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen own real estate in New York City and Massachusetts. They recently sold their Los Angeles home to Dr. Dre at $40 million.

The couple got together with architects in May to review their future home and now it is well on its way to being built. Brady will not be short on post playing career offers but at the moment he is enjoy some much-needed R&R.

