The NFL world is still talking about Tom Brady's retirement as the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback decided to hang up the cleats after 22 seasons. Check out what the Packers legend Brett Favre had to say.

Tom Brady’s retirement after more than two decades in the NFL is taking all the spotlight, even though we are less than two weeks from Super Bowl LVI. And it’s completely understandable, a legend has just stepped away from the game.

It’s sad news for many football fans who were thrilled to see him extend his legacy over the ages. Brady defied Father Time until the very end and it looked like he could have played for a few more years if he wanted to. But, although he had a lot left in his tank, it’s also true that Tom has already won it all.

If his success in New England wasn’t enough, he proved his doubters wrong when he tasted glory with the Buccaneers. His retirement has obviously been a hot topic this week, and Brett Favre didn’t hesitate in give him the ultimate praise.

Brett Favre is full of respect for Tom Brady

“What a career,” Favre said on Sirius XM NFL Radio, as quoted by Clutchpoints. “I don’t know if in our generation we will see anything even close to it. I just don’t know if anyone wants to play 22 years, and if you do, there’s a lot of things that can go wrong throughout that journey.

“To me, I think about my career and think about mine and compare it to Tom… It’s one thing to play with injury and that’s gonna happen. It’s another to be good long enough and consistent enough that they don’t replace you.”

The Green Bay Packers legend is not the first to share his admiration to Brady’s career. Even Bill Belichick, whose relationship with him was often questioned, only had words of praise for his former QB, who will be missed on the gridiron.