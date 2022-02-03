Even though some reports claim that they don't get along, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had nothing but kind words for each other in the wake of his retirement.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dominated the NFL almost at will for nearly two decades. They were a match made in heaven, two hard-working competitors always willing to go the extra mile to perfect their craft.

But not so long ago, reports of an alleged beef between the two surfaced and flooded social media. Those rumors only grew stronger after Brady initially snubbed the Patriots from his farewell letter.

Even so, Belichick didn't seem to care about the reports and decided to bury the hatchet once and for all. For that, the legendary coach shared an emotional statement in which he thanked and congratulated Brady for his incredible career.

Bill Belichick Shares Heartfelt Message Amid Tom Brady's Retirement

“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner. Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history,” Belichick wrote.

“Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years.”

Brady Responds, Says Belichick Is The Greatest Coach Ever

Brady also took the high road and put this alleged beef on pause. He took to Instagram to respond to his coaches' words by also colling him the greatest tactician in the history of the league:

“Thank you Coach Belichick. I appreciate being coached by you, the Greatest Coach in NFL History,” Brady shockingly wrote on his Instagram story as he reposted the statement from Belichick.

Brady's relationship with the Patriots seems complicated right now, to say the least. But, hopefully, this will help make amends between them, as you can't write the history of football without those two names tied up.