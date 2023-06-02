You cannot write NFL history without mentioning Tom Brady’s name plenty of times. And the same goes for Bill Belichick and how dominant they were with the New England Patriots.

But things didn’t end well between both parties. They grew apart, up to the point where Brady wound up leaving to win another Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Still, now that the Patriots are set to honor him in their home opener for next season, Brady admitted that he was very fortunate to play for Belichick, showering his former coach with praise.

Tom Brady Has Nothing But Love For Bill Belichick

“He very much trusted what I was out there doing in the field, and it went both ways,” Brady said. “Ultimately our success was because so many people in the organization, as coach Belichick always said, ‘do your job,’ and I did as quarterback and leader.”

Also, the legendary quarterback claimed to be quite excited about his tribute in Week 2, citing that he still has plenty of love for the city, his former teammates, and the organization.

“He thought this was something that the fans would really enjoy,” Brady said. “Obviously, I want to go back there and see the fans. See my teammates. I went back there one time, it was in an opposing uniform, which was a different type of welcoming. Although people were very polite, and I had a great experience.”

“To be able to go back there in a different frame of mind, a less competitive frame of mind, and I’m always pulling for the Patriots,” he added. “It’s been a great organization. I’ve got so many friends there still. My kids were born in Boston. I have so many incredible memories of my time there and it’s a great gesture by the organization.”

It’s nice to see that the franchise is doing right by him after all they went through. Brady and the Patriots will be tangled up forever, and it’ll be a very special moment for him and the fans.