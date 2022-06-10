Shortly after Tom Brady came back from retirement, Bruce Arians announced he would step away from his head coaching duties. While many believed that was a sign of rift between them, the Buccaneers quarterback said there's not a shred of truth into those rumors.

This offseason was not quiet at all, especially for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite they came from a decent campaign after winning the Super Bowl in 2020, many things moved for Bucs in the last few months.

For a month, they thought they would have to look for a quarterback after Tom Brady announced his retirement. But when Brady came back, it was former head coach Bruce Arians who decided to step away from football.

The relationship between the quarterback and the veteran coach has been a big talking point this year, especially when Arians retired a few days after Brady returned. However, the seven-time Super Bowl champ put to rest any rumors of friction between them.

Tom Brady denys rumors of rift with Bruce Arians

"Zero whatsoever," Brady said when asked about how much truth there was to the rumors of drift with Arians, via ESPN. "He and I have a great relationship. Part of the reason I chose here was because of Bruce.

"I mean, he and I have been -- incredible communication -- I have great respect for him. He knows how I feel about him -- that's the most important thing. And I know how he feels about me," Brady added.

It's not the first time Brady is believed to have a strained relationship with a head coach. However, it seems that everything's fine both with Arians and Bill Belichick, which is great. At the end of the day, both coaches helped him win championships.