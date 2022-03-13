Tom Brady just announced he's coming back to the NFL and will play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, people on Twitter have a lot to say. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Tom Brady is back. Or he actually never left? Just two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, the 44-year-old quarterback just announced he will play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through his social media.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG”, he tweeted.

The news isn't entirely surprising if one has heard Brady talk over the past months. He had hinted at a possible comeback at least five times, but finally made it official. Also, there were a lot of rumors linking him with the San Francisco 49ers, but, in the end, Brady is a man of habit. So, he will stay in Florida.

Tom Brady will play another season with Tampa: Funniest memes and reactions

Either way, fans have lost their minds with the announcement. In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Brady hinted at a possible comeback: “I think for me, there’s a lot of great things and a lot of great opportunities that I know I said right after football season I was looking forward to spending more time with my family. And I’ve done that the last five weeks. And I know there’ll be a lot more of that, too (...) then we’ll figure out where we go from there.”