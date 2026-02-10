Tracy Scroggins passes away at 56: Detroit Lions mourn the loss of franchise legend

In recent hours, news emerged of the passing of Tracy Scroggins, the historic player for the Detroit Lions. Both the NFL and the Lions themselves expressed deep sorrow over this tragedy, sharing their condolences on social media.

The former player, who was 56 years old, played as a linebacker, and interestingly, spent his entire career with Detroit. In the 1992 Draft, he was selected in the second round with the 53rd overall pick out of Tulsa.

Through their official X account, the Lions issued a brief but heartfelt statement, referencing the passing of Scroggins: “We join the NFL community in mourning the loss of Lions Legend Tracy Scroggins, who played his entire 10-year career in Detroit (1992-2001).”

Scroggins’ legendary career in Detroit

Scroggins remains one of the most underrated anchors of the Detroit Lions‘ defense during his tenure from 1992 to 2001. Over his ten-season career in the Motor City, the versatile linebacker and edge rusher racked up an impressive 321 tackles, showcasing his consistency and high motor on every snap.

Tracy Scroggins #97 of the Detroit Lions.

Known primarily for his ability to collapse the pocket, Tracy Scroggins tallied 60.5 career sacks, a figure that solidifies his place among the franchise’s all-time greats.

While his primary mission was terrorizing quarterbacks, he also displayed great instincts in coverage, punctuated by 1 interception that highlighted his well-rounded defensive skill set.