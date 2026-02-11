The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their position clear regarding Aaron Rodgers. If the four-time MVP wants to return, they want him back. According to Judy Battista, the Steelers have intentionally left the situation open-ended, at least publicly, while waiting for the veteran quarterback to decide if he plans to play next season.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it clear that the door is wide open for Aaron Rodgers and his return if he decides to play. They have not given Rodgers a deadline for a decision, although certainly it is expected that it will come much earlier this offseason than it did last season. Probably, some time this spring.”

Beyond simply waiting, Pittsburgh’s approach signals a level of respect toward Rodgers’ process. By not setting a hard deadline, the Steelers are allowing the Super Bowl champion to evaluate his future on his own terms, while still making it clear that he remains their preferred option if he chooses to continue playing.

When will Aaron Rodgers make his decision?

The Steelers have not imposed a formal deadline, but the expectation is that Rodgers will make a decision sometime this spring. That is significantly earlier than last year’s prolonged uncertainty, which stretched deep into the offseason. For Pittsburgh, clarity sooner rather than later would allow the front office to structure the rest of the roster accordingly.

What Aaron Rodgers’ return would mean for Pittsburgh?

If Aaron Rodgers does return, the Steelers would once again be committing to a veteran-led short-term window. However, if he decides to step away, Pittsburgh would be forced to accelerate alternative plans at quarterback. Either way, the waiting game defines the early months of the Steelers’ offseason. For now, the message from Pittsburgh is simple: the door is open. The next move belongs to Aaron Rodgers.

