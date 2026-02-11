Trending topics:
NFL

Steelers leave the door wide open for Aaron Rodgers in 2026 as decision timeline emerges

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to welcome Aaron Rodgers back if he decides to play in 2026, but the veteran quarterback has yet to make a final decision. A spring timeline is now expected.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their position clear regarding Aaron Rodgers. If the four-time MVP wants to return, they want him back. According to Judy Battista, the Steelers have intentionally left the situation open-ended, at least publicly, while waiting for the veteran quarterback to decide if he plans to play next season.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it clear that the door is wide open for Aaron Rodgers and his return if he decides to play. They have not given Rodgers a deadline for a decision, although certainly it is expected that it will come much earlier this offseason than it did last season. Probably, some time this spring.”

Beyond simply waiting, Pittsburgh’s approach signals a level of respect toward Rodgers’ process. By not setting a hard deadline, the Steelers are allowing the Super Bowl champion to evaluate his future on his own terms, while still making it clear that he remains their preferred option if he chooses to continue playing.

Advertisement

When will Aaron Rodgers make his decision?

The Steelers have not imposed a formal deadline, but the expectation is that Rodgers will make a decision sometime this spring. That is significantly earlier than last year’s prolonged uncertainty, which stretched deep into the offseason. For Pittsburgh, clarity sooner rather than later would allow the front office to structure the rest of the roster accordingly.

What Aaron Rodgers’ return would mean for Pittsburgh?

If Aaron Rodgers does return, the Steelers would once again be committing to a veteran-led short-term window. However, if he decides to step away, Pittsburgh would be forced to accelerate alternative plans at quarterback. Either way, the waiting game defines the early months of the Steelers’ offseason. For now, the message from Pittsburgh is simple: the door is open. The next move belongs to Aaron Rodgers.

Advertisement
Steelers issue strong warning to entire NFL after Mike Tomlin decided to part ways with Pittsburgh in 2026

see also

Steelers issue strong warning to entire NFL after Mike Tomlin decided to part ways with Pittsburgh in 2026

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Steelers eye Will Howard as future QB
NFL

Steelers eye Will Howard as future QB

Steelers confirm key update on Aaron Rodgers’ decision between retirement and Super Bowl run with Pittsburgh in 2026
NFL

Steelers confirm key update on Aaron Rodgers’ decision between retirement and Super Bowl run with Pittsburgh in 2026

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly leaning toward one option for 2026 final decision between Steelers and retirement
NFL

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly leaning toward one option for 2026 final decision between Steelers and retirement

Dodgers make intriguing move to support Shohei Ohtani ahead of upcoming MLB season
MLB

Dodgers make intriguing move to support Shohei Ohtani ahead of upcoming MLB season

Better Collective Logo