NY Mets star Kodai Senga reveals main goal for upcoming MLB season in 4-word message

A new MLB season is about to begin, and the dreams of reaching the World Series touch every team. Among them are the New York Mets, who, led by Kodai Senga, will look to position themselves among the contenders.

Reaching these crucial stages often depends not only on the players’ talent but also on staying healthy and in shape from the very first game. Injuries were a constant last season, and at Citi Field they are looking to avoid such setbacks.

The first moves have slowly started to come to light, as have statements from some players. Senga, one of the most important members of this roster, made his main goal clear to the press: “To not get injured.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senga aims to stay in shape

During the 2025 season, Kodai Senga experienced a frustrating cycle of injuries that derailed a dominant start. After missing most of 2024 with shoulder and calf issues, Senga appeared fully recovered, posting a stellar 1.47 ERA through his first 13 starts.

Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets.

Advertisement

However, his season took a turn on June 12 when he suffered a right hamstring strain while leaping to cover first base. Although he returned to the mound in July, the injury seemed to impact his mechanics; he struggled significantly upon his return, posting a 6.18 ERA in four starts before being sidelined again and eventually sent to Triple-A Syracuse in September.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets star Juan Soto gets major injury update on key teammate ahead of 2026 MLB season

Senga noted late in the year that his body felt “changed” post-injury, and he enters the 2026 season looking to rebuild his form and reclaim his spot in the Mets’ rotation.