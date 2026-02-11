Aaron Rodgers’ key update on final decision between Steelers and retirement

Aaron Rodgers is once again one of the most important topics in the NFL, as no one knows what will happen with his future in 2026. However, during an interview with 93.7 The Fan, Mike Florio believes he will return for one more year.

“Do we think he’s going to exit the NFL with his last throw being a pick-six? The guy who puts so much emphasis on his touchdown to interception ratio. I don’t think he wants his last throw in the NFL to be a pick-six. So, I’m inclined to think he’s going to come back.”

What Florio does not know for sure is whether he would return with the Pittsburgh Steelers or look for a team that gives him a better chance to win the Super Bowl. That will be known in the coming weeks when free agency begins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring?

No. Aaron Rodgers is not retiring, based on what Mike Florio has said. What will be interesting is to know his final decision about playing with the Steelers and Mike McCarthy or seeking one last chance elsewhere.

What will be Aaron Rodgers’ next team?

The Pittsburgh Steelers would have an advantage to be Aaron Rodgers’ next team in 2026. However, Florio warns that the veteran will wait to evaluate the roster that gives him the best chance to compete for a championship.

Advertisement

see also Steelers confirm key update on Aaron Rodgers’ decision between retirement and Super Bowl run with Pittsburgh in 2026

“He can still play. He’s learned how to play within his physical abilities. His arm is going to be there until he’s in his 50s. He just needs to get rid of the ball quickly and make fast decisions. Get the ball to the open man. So, I have a feeling that he’s going to play. The question is does he stay in Pittsburgh or does he end up going to a new team? I think that’s going to be driven by the extent to which he thinks he’s going to be able to win in Pittsburgh or in another team.”