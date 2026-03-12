Andy Reid, Chiefs roll the dice with signing of Kader Kohou to aid defense

After parting ways with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, it was clear Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs had to address the team’s secondary. However, signing Kader Kohou is—by no means—a guarantee. Regardless, the Chiefs are rolling the dice ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs have acquired UFA cornerback Kader Kohou. Arye Pulli confirmed a one-year agreement between the player and NFL organization in Missouri. While a move was necessary for the Chiefs, Kohou does bring concerns to the table.

Kohou is coming off a partial ACL tear that sidelined him for the entire 2025 NFL season. The defensive back suffered the injury during training camp and underwent surgery to repair the tear that summer. He will make his return to the gridiron in Kansas City after spending his entire four-year career in Miami.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How Kohou returns from such a career-altering setback remains to be seen. Reid and his staff definitely believe in him, but it’s easy to remain hopeful in March. It’s what happens in September and beyond that truly matters.

Kader Kohou trying to tackle Chiefs’ Rashee Rice

Advertisement

Kohou isn’t a direct replacement for McDuffie

If fans in the City of Fountains were hoping Kohou would jump right into the vacant CB1 slot left by McDuffie’s trade to the Los Angeles Rams, they’d better go back to the wishing well and throw another couple of dimes in there.

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes gets boost as Kenneth Walker joins Chiefs with winning mentality

Kohou has played the best football of his career in the nickel position. Whereas McDuffie excels in man coverage and pressing opposing wide receivers, Kohou has struggled in one-on-one assignments. Thus, Reid and the Chiefs are still dealing with an unresolved matter when it comes to who will be the top perimeter defender in 2026.

Advertisement

Perhaps Kansas City will address that issue soon in free agency or the NFL Draft. If the Chiefs plan to stay put instead, it could spell trouble for them. As it stands, Kristian Fulton and Nohl Williams are the main cornerbacks, but neither comes close to shutting down the opposition’s top threat quite like McDuffie could.

CAREER STATS TRENT MCDUFFIE KADER KOHOU DRAFT 21st OVERALL (2022) UNDRAFTED (2022) GAMES PLAYED 56 (+10 PLAYOFFS) 47 (+2 PLAYOFFS) INTERCEPTIONS 3 3 PASS BREAKUPS 34 28 TOTAL TACKLES 246 180 McDuffie and Kohou’s key stats

Advertisement