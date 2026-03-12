Trending topics:
Andy Reid, Chiefs roll the dice with signing of Kader Kohou to aid defense

After signing Kader Kohou, Andy Reid is welcoming a new face to the Kansas City Chiefs' defense, that will look quite different in 2026

By Federico O'donnell

Andy Reid at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
After parting ways with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, it was clear Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs had to address the team’s secondary. However, signing Kader Kohou is—by no means—a guarantee. Regardless, the Chiefs are rolling the dice ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs have acquired UFA cornerback Kader Kohou. Arye Pulli confirmed a one-year agreement between the player and NFL organization in Missouri. While a move was necessary for the Chiefs, Kohou does bring concerns to the table.

Kohou is coming off a partial ACL tear that sidelined him for the entire 2025 NFL season. The defensive back suffered the injury during training camp and underwent surgery to repair the tear that summer. He will make his return to the gridiron in Kansas City after spending his entire four-year career in Miami.

How Kohou returns from such a career-altering setback remains to be seen. Reid and his staff definitely believe in him, but it’s easy to remain hopeful in March. It’s what happens in September and beyond that truly matters.

Kader Kohou trying to tackle Chiefs’ Rashee Rice
Kohou isn’t a direct replacement for McDuffie

If fans in the City of Fountains were hoping Kohou would jump right into the vacant CB1 slot left by McDuffie’s trade to the Los Angeles Rams, they’d better go back to the wishing well and throw another couple of dimes in there.

Kohou has played the best football of his career in the nickel position. Whereas McDuffie excels in man coverage and pressing opposing wide receivers, Kohou has struggled in one-on-one assignments. Thus, Reid and the Chiefs are still dealing with an unresolved matter when it comes to who will be the top perimeter defender in 2026.

Perhaps Kansas City will address that issue soon in free agency or the NFL Draft. If the Chiefs plan to stay put instead, it could spell trouble for them. As it stands, Kristian Fulton and Nohl Williams are the main cornerbacks, but neither comes close to shutting down the opposition’s top threat quite like McDuffie could.

CAREER STATSTRENT MCDUFFIEKADER KOHOU
DRAFT21st OVERALL (2022)UNDRAFTED (2022)
GAMES PLAYED56 (+10 PLAYOFFS)47 (+2 PLAYOFFS)
INTERCEPTIONS33
PASS BREAKUPS3428
TOTAL TACKLES246180
McDuffie and Kohou’s key stats
