The 2021 season may not have gone as expected for Trevor Lawrence but the Jacksonville Jaguars will begin a new era under Doug Pederson, who is confident about the dynamic he and the quarterback will have.

The Urban Meyer experiment has failed for the Jacksonville Jaguars and everyone will try to move on quickly from a frustrating 2021 season. Especially Trevor Lawrence, whose rookie year didn’t go as expected.

After an extremely hyped first-overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Clemson product had a hard time making his first steps in the league. Everyone knew he would have a challenging task with a struggling Jaguars and over the weeks one could tell the head coach didn’t help him fulfill his potential either.

Lawrence finished the season having completed 59.6 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Those are numbers he’ll clearly try to improve under new Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

Doug Pederson confident on what the future holds with Trevor Lawrence

In order to turn things around, the Jaguars hired a man with not only head coaching experience but also with a Super Bowl win in his résumé. The former Eagles coach, who has also played as quarterback, is confident about how he and Lawrence can get along. Besides, he sees an inspiring mentality in the young quarterback.

“It’s going to be a really good dynamic because, what I understand about Trevor is his mindset, how he thinks,” Pederson said, as quoted by Pro Football Talk. “He’s eager to learn. He wants to grow. And I’ve got great teachers in the room who can help him and help him be successful. And that’s not only on the field, but off the field as well. And that’s what I’m looking forward to in April, when we get the guys in here.

“As things got closer and you start talking to people outside of Jacksonville who did of know him a little bit, you kind of get into the mind and how he thinks, and [he’s] a guy that kind of thinks the way we do. And that’s encouraging. And then, of course, we have to think like he thinks too. It’s a two-way street. So, I’m excited about that.”

The hiring of Pederson is interesting, to say the least. He already knows what is like to handle all kinds of tasks a head coach must take care of and even how to lead a championship winning team. On top of that, he has experience guiding young quarterbacks – as he did in Philadelphia with Carson Wentz in his prime before the injury.