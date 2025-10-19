Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t blame just himself for Dolphins’ ugly loss to Browns

The Miami Dolphins faced a high-risk road test against the Cleveland Browns and couldn’t do much in the face of the home team’s dominance. Tua Tagovailoa’s squad once again showed several weaknesses and suffered their sixth loss of the season.

After the game, the quarterback himself spoke to the press during the conference, making it clear that the mistakes were multiple—not only his but also those of his teammates.

“The turnovers showed up for me and you can’t expect to win games like that. We shot ourselves in the foot. Penalties. Alignment. Communication,” the talented player stated via @schadjoe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lackluster performance of the team’s leader forced Mike McDaniel to take a different approach at the end of the game, giving Quinn Ewers the opportunity to play a few snaps during the matchup.

Grant Delpit #9 of the Cleveland Browns pressures Tua Tagovailoa.

Advertisement

Tua’s self-criticism

The Dolphins’ season might be one of the most frustrating in quite some time—not only statistically but also in terms of the performance shown by several of their key players, including their starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Advertisement

see also Dolphins may already be preparing to replace Tua Tagovailoa as Mike McDaniel makes curious decision

“Definitely not happy, not proud of where i’m at with my play, with how I’ve gone about things this year. I know I’ve gotta be a lot better — and I’ve been better for the Miami Dolphins in years past. But this isn’t years past, this is this year.”

Advertisement

Shuffle the deck and deal again

The Miami Dolphins’ season is on thin ice, demanding an immediate and decisive turnaround. To salvage their playoff hopes in the short term, the team must prioritize stabilizing their porous run defense and re-establishing the rhythm of their explosive offense.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel needs to find answers this week, as a failure to deliver consecutive wins against their upcoming opponents could see the season unravel entirely before the end of the month.

Advertisement