Why is Quinn Ewers and not Tua Tagovailoa playing today for Dolphins vs Bengals in 2025 NFL Week 16?

The Miami Dolphins’ NFL season has unfortunately faded from playoff contention, shifting the focus of the final stretch toward what lies ahead. Against the Cincinnati Bengals—and perhaps with an eye on the future—head coach Mike McDaniel has decided to bench Tua Tagovailoa and place his vote of confidence in Quinn Ewers.

But what lies behind this unusual decision by the coach to bench his star player and start the rookie QB? Physically, there’s no indication that Tua is missing the game due to injury, which suggests that the change is a result of a dip in his performance.

Tagovailoa has come under fire in recent weeks due to his on-field performance, particularly the number of turnovers he’s committed at crucial moments. Beyond that, his multimillion-dollar contract has led many to question whether he’s truly the quarterback the franchise needs to win a Super Bowl in the near future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tua’s numbers this season

Tua Tagovailoa has been officially benched for the remainder of the season after posting disappointing numbers, including 2,660 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and a league-leading 15 interceptions, resulting in a poor 36.7 QBR.

Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

Following the team’s elimination from playoff contention, head coach Mike McDaniel demoted Tua all the way to third-string, elevating rookie Quinn Ewers to starter and Zach Wilson to the primary backup role.

Advertisement

see also Quinn Ewers sends blunt message to Tua Tagovailoa after taking over as Dolphins QB1

McDaniel cited the need for “convicted quarterback play” and a desire to evaluate the roster’s future, as Tua’s regression and high turnover rate made a change inevitable for the final stretch.

Advertisement

Tagovailoa’s contract situation

Despite his benching, Tua Tagovailoa’s future in Miami is a massive financial puzzle due to the $212 million extension he signed in 2024. With $54 million already fully guaranteed for 2026, cutting him would trigger a historic $99 million dead cap hit, effectively anchoring him to the roster for at least one more year.

However, his demotion to third-string suggests the team has already moved on mentally. As the offseason approaches, the Dolphins face a franchise-altering dilemma: will they swallow the unprecedented cost to cut ties, or is Tua destined to remain in Miami as the league’s most expensive backup?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ewers is the chosen one

During his tenure with the Texas Longhorns, Quinn Ewers established himself as one of the program’s most productive quarterbacks, totaling 9,128 passing yards and 68 touchdowns over three seasons. His collegiate career was highlighted by leading Texas to the College Football Playoff and winning the Big 12 Championship in 2023.

Despite his high-profile college pedigree, Ewers experienced a “fall from grace” during the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Miami Dolphins eventually selected him in the seventh round with the 231st overall pick.