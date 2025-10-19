Dolphins may already be preparing to replace Tua Tagovailoa as Mike McDaniel makes curious decision

To say that the Miami Dolphins‘ start to the 2025 NFL season has been disappointing would be an understatement. This year, Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa were expected to reach new heights, but instead, they’ve left a lot to be desired too early in the campaign.

The Fins’ poor results put both the head coach and quarterback in the eye of the storm, with many questioning whether they’re really capable of bringing back glory days to South Florida.

With pressure mounting, McDaniel made an eyebrow-raising decision that may put Tagovailoa’s future as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback into question. The head coach took many by surprise with a depth chart change before the Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns, naming Quinn Ewers as the backup QB over Zach Wilson.

While this doesn’t change Tagovailoa’s current status as QB1, it does create questions about his job security in the long term. Six years into the NFL, the Alabama product has yet to live up to the expectations that come with being a first-round draft pick who’s getting paid handsomely by the way.

Quinn Ewers during preseason.

Tua Tagovailoa has yet to prove his doubters wrong

In 2024, the Dolphins made a bold decision by handing Tua a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension to keep him in Miami through 2028. The front office made that commitment after a promising season which ended in a Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the move was partially understandable since Tua delivered encouraging performances before entering the final year of his rookie deal, that extension hasn’t aged well. The concussions and injuries suffered in 2024 may have kept Tagovailoa off the hook, but there are no excuses for his underwhelming performance in 2025.

With the Dolphins failing to achieve any progress in the Tagovailoa era, it’s fair to start questioning his future as their starting quarterback. Moving Ewers up one spot in the depth chart may be just a sign that bigger changes could be on the horizon.

Dolphins reportedly feel Quinn Ewers is ready

Selected 231st overall in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Texas Longhorns product didn’t arrive in Miami with too much expectations around him. But like any rookie, we’re talking about a quarterback with upside.

He’s still new in the NFL and may not provide an immediate answer to the Dolphins’ offensive struggles, but when things aren’t going to plan, changes are needed. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins believe in Ewers‘ potential.

Tua Tagovailoa (left), Zach Wilson (center), and Quinn Ewers warming up.

“Got some feedback on Ewers being no. 2 decision… Has looked very good as scout team QB… Dolphins love his arm and how hard he’s worked. They feel he’s nowready to play in game if needed,” wrote Jackson on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Wilson, selected second overall by the New York Jets in 2021, has struggled to prove why he was such a high draft pick since entering the NFL. And the Dolphins’ recent decision to promote Ewers suggests they don’t see the former BYU QB as the best alternative to Tagovailoa either.

Only time will tell us whether Ewers’ promotion to QB2 actually leads to more changes in the Dolphins’ QB depth chart. But with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reportedly backing McDaniel’s job, the head coach may have all the power he needs to make drastic decisions if needed.