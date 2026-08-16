Tucker Kraft reveals future role as Packers expect TE to be available for Week 1

The Green Bay Packers expect to have Tucker Kraft available for Week 1 of the regular season. However, the tight end might have a different role.

It’s been a long recovery for Tucker Kraft but all signs point for him to be available to play in Week 1 for the Green Bay Packers. Speaking to the media, the tight end revealed what his role will be.

Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Kraft revealed the role the Packers will give him in the first few weeks. “They’re going to take into account my rep range probably until halfway through the season, and then they’re going to just pat me on the ass and send me out there and send me to the wolves,” Kraft said.

However, this doesn’t mean he will be on a snap count. In fact, he later added “Well our job right now is to build my rep range so I’m capable of that [not being on a rep count] Week 1.“

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Tucker Kraft rose to tight end’s top tier last season

Before getting injured, Tucker Kraft was having a career year last season. The Packers relied on him heavily. On eight games, he had 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns. Then, his ACL tear happened.

Jordan Love to Tucker Kraft



Missed this so much 🥲 pic.twitter.com/ouR6XeH1hY — SleeperPackers (@SleeperPackers) August 16, 2026

Kraft will enter his fourth year in the NFL, and at 26 years old, he is still young enough to recover properly and go on a roll. Kraft is 6’5″, 259 lbs and surprisingly fast too. He is a key weapon for the Packers when healthy.

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Packers updated TE depth chart

If the Packers want to ease Kraft into action, they’ll have to lean into the rest of the tight ends available on their roster. Hence, who are these options for the Packers to trust?