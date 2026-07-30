Taysom Hill not returning to Saints: Are the Broncos frontrunners to sign him?

Taysom Hill spent nine seasons as a dynamic weapon for the New Orleans Saints, but the versatile offensive playmaker will not be returning for a 10th year with the NFC South franchise.

An era has come to an end for the New Orleans Saints. Taysom Hill, the versatile offensive weapon, has officially confirmed that he will not return to the NFC South franchise for a 10th season. With Hill entering free agency, speculation has quickly intensified, with many around the league identifying the Denver Broncos as the logical frontrunner to sign him.

Throughout his nine-year tenure in New Orleans, Hill defied traditional positional labels, lining up at quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver, and core special teams. However, the 35-year-old playmaker has opted for a fresh start, making a move to the Mile High City a natural fit.

The primary catalyst behind these rumors is Denver head coach Sean Payton, who originally unlocked Hill’s unique abilities after claiming him off waivers in 2017. While rumors connecting the two have swirled ever since Payton took the Broncos job, no deal has officially been completed.

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Is Taysom Hill a solid option for the Broncos?

The Broncos enter the upcoming campaign as a rising force in the AFC West. While Sean Payton has successfully built a competitive foundation, Denver’s offense continues to look for dynamic, short-yardage playmakers to elevate the unit.

A statement from Taysom Hill: pic.twitter.com/kSniFTwVW1 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 29, 2026

Hill’s ability to operate out of wildcat packages, take handoffs, line up out wide, or chip in on pass protection would provide Denver with an unpredictable gadget dimension to keep opposing defensive coordinators off balance.

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Beyond his positional versatility, tight end is where Denver could utilize Hill the most. With Evan Engram struggling to establish production and Adam Trautman serving primarily as a blocking specialist, Hill’s veteran presence and red-zone effectiveness could offer valuable support as quarterback Bo Nix enters his second NFL season.

Hill’s outstanding numbers

Hill has played many positions in the NFL, being a key weapon in the offense for the Saints. His numbers are outstanding, which would make him a highly sought-after free agent.

Category Career Total Key Highlights & Milestones Passing 2,348 YDS, 11 TDs, 252 CMP 7–5 record as starting quarterback Rushing 2,363 YDS, 27 TDs, 5.0 YPC Led Saints non-running backs in rushing touchdowns Receiving 1,023 YDS, 11 TDs, 106 REC Hybrid TE/FB usage across multiple offensive alignments Special Teams 160 Tackles/Blocks/Returns, 1 TD Blocked 2 punts; 1 kickoff return touchdown