It seems that Drew Brees will not work for NBC again, the door is still open, but after a year things did not work out for him as an analyst. After his 'release' from the TV gig Brees said he was ready to try something different in the NFL.

Two new Saints signed players could be the reason for Drew Brees to return to the NFL

The New Orleans Saints had a rough season after their legendary quarterback Drew Brees retired from the NFL. Brees' career in the league lasted 20 years, but he won only one Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints.

Brees' first season as a pro was in 2001, during that year he played for the San Diego Chargers, there were six seasons where he developed most of his talent until in 2006 the New Orleans Saints offered Brees a good contract .

Brees' career ended in 2020 with a 9-3 winning record and his third lowest passing yards record in 20 years. The critics said that Brees was washed and that his arm was not the same as it was 10 years ago.

Will Drew Brees come out of retirement to play in the 2022 NFL season?

It's all a rumor generated by Drew Brees himself after he was released from his analyst position on NBC. From his twitter account, @drewbrees, he referred to the speculation about his future and that he has not yet made a decision about it among several possible options, one of those options is "I may play football again".

To continue fueling the rumors, Brees posted on his personal instagram account about how exciting the new Saints signed players (Landry and Mathieu) were and that this could be a reason for him to return to the NFL.

