Ty Simpson makes compelling case to Raiders as Fernando Mendoza draft rumors

Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson are widely regarded as the top two quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. With the Las Vegas Raiders in need of a long-term answer at the position, the former Alabama standout has now made an appealing pitch to the franchise in hopes of becoming the No. 1 overall pick.

In just a few months, several college stars will find out whether their NFL dreams will become reality. Ty Simpson is among them, eager to take the next step in his career and prove he can succeed at the professional level.

Although Simpson is currently viewed as the second-best quarterback prospect behind Mendoza, he firmly believes he has what it takes to be considered the best in the class.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ty Simpson sends strong message to NFL teams ahead of 2026 Draft

The NFL Draft represents a life-changing opportunity for college players. Draft position matters — not only financially, but also in terms of opportunity, expectations, and long-term development.

Simpson is currently projected as a top-two quarterback prospect and around the No. 33 overall player on many boards. However, he has made it clear he believes he belongs in the first round — and potentially even in contention for the No. 1 overall selection.

Advertisement

“There was no question at all where I was going,” Simpson said about his decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. “I was going to the draft. I felt like I was ready. I know that I’m ready, I know I’m ready to lead a franchise.”

Advertisement

see also Fernando Mendoza opens up on Tom Brady amid rumors of Raiders picking the Heisman winner

Simpson has real first-round potential

While being ranked No. 33 overall could place him early in the second round, Simpson’s draft stock could rise significantly due to the number of quarterback-needy teams across the league.

Advertisement

Beyond the Raiders, who hold the first overall pick, franchises such as the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals are all reportedly evaluating quarterback options. If those teams prioritize the position, Simpson could very well hear his name called in the first round — and potentially reshape the quarterback landscape of the 2026 draft.