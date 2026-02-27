Trending topics:
NFL

Chiefs and Andy Reid get clear message from RB Jeremiyah Love before 2026 NFL Draft

Jeremiyah Love has become a top target for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

In recent weeks, Jeremiyah Love has been mentioned as a strong possibility for Andy Reid and the Chiefs with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, during an interview with Rich Eisen, the star running back answered if that’s something he would be up for. Playing alongside Patrick Mahomes.

“Yes. I’d be close to home. I would be, especially playing with Patrick Mahomes. I feel like he is the best quarterback as of right now. In the league, he’s the top one. So, it would be an honor to play with him.”

The Kansas City Chiefs need a running back after Isiah Pacheco did not meet expectations. Love had a great college football career with Notre Dame and could have an immediate impact for Mahomes.

An amazing offense for Patrick Mahomes in 2026

If Jeremiyah Love falls to the No. 9 pick, which seems unlikely, the Chiefs could have one of the best offenses in the NFL: Patrick Mahomes, Love, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and, if he decides to return, Travis Kelce.

A huge 2026 NFL Draft for the Chiefs

Because of their success in recent years winning or playing in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs usually selected after the 30th pick in the Draft. Now, after a disappointing 2025 season with a 6-11 record, this Top 10 pick could change the future of the franchise. Jeremiyah Love is looming to help Patrick Mahomes.

