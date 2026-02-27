Where to watch El Salvador U20 vs Grenada U20 live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship

El Salvador U20 will square off with Grenada U20 for the Matchday 3 of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Momentum will be on display when El Salvador national football team meets Grenada national football team in a clash between two rising sides. Grenada is chasing a second tournament title as its steady progress continues

On the other hand, will be El Salvador, who leans on a new generation of talent in its push back into the World Cup picture. With both teams trending upward and eager to make a statement, this is a matchup you won’t want to miss.

When will the El Salvador U20 vs Grenada U20 match be played?

El Salvador U20 play against Grenada U20 in the Matchday 3 of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship this Friday, February 27, with kickoff set for 9:00 PM (ET).

El Salvador U20 vs Grenada U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch El Salvador U20 vs Grenada U20 in the USA

Catch this 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship clash between El Salvador U20 and Grenada U20 live in the United States on Fubo. Other options: Fox Sports 2, FOX One.