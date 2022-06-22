Tyreek Hill’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs was far from quiet. Recently, the star wide receiver made surprising comments about Patrick Mahomes and his former team, but it seems that some people didn’t take them lightly.

In a shocking turn of events, Tyreek Hill left the Chiefs for the Dolphins. While Kansas City had already established itself as a Super Bowl contender, Miami still has a lot of work to do to get there.

Even so, it seems that Hill couldn’t wait to take his talents to South Beach and become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. But even months after the trade, he kept on talking about his former team.

In fact, Hill threw unexpected shade at Patrick Mahomes, saying that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than the Chiefs quarterback, and also suggested that the offense of Kansas City will miss him. While for most it wasn’t a big deal, it seems that it upset some users who went too far on social media.

Tyreek Hill says he received death threats over comments about Mahomes, Chiefs

“Every social media account I own, I got death threats on,” Hill said in the second episode of his It Needed To Be Said podcast, via TMZ. "They really didn't see what I said. A lot of people are just acting off emotion.

"We all know Patrick Mahomes is great. We know that. But, right now, I'm going into a new season with a new quarterback who's trying to head in the same direction as Patrick and do great things and lead this team to a Super Bowl championship -- who's also great, in my opinion. He just doesn't have the accolades of yet. I believe in him."

The kinds of messages Hill received are always inadmissible, let alone if it’s because of a football comment. Some people may not like what Hill said about the Chiefs since he left, but that’s no excuse to be threatening him on social media.

Hopefully, this will be all water under the bridge sooner rather than later. At the end of the day, Hill will always be part of one of the best chapters in the Chiefs’ history, no matter if he didn’t leave in the best way.