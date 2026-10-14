Tyreek Hill’s agent sets expectations for teams looking to sign the wide receiver

Tyreek Hill continues working on his physical conditioning as he waits to sign with a team in the near future.

Tyreek Hill is one of the names making headlines, as the wide receiver remains a free agent and continues to make significant progress in his physical conditioning. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, revealed that they are looking for a competitive team, among other requirements, before he signs a deal.

“Well, you know, when you sign with a team midseason, he’d like to go to a winner,” Rosenhaus said while speaking to Josh Moser. “Number two is, as a wide receiver, you’d like to go to a team that needs a wide receiver.

“Number three, you’d like to go to a team that’s got a pretty good quarterback. And, number four, Tyreek’s gonna bring a lot of impact. We got to get a fair contract, and that’s always complex to negotiate in the middle of the season.”

Advertisement

With several teams meeting these conditions, many are beginning to wonder where Hill will ultimately land in the NFL. For now, Hill appears to be getting closer to putting his helmet back on.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: What’s next for Tyreek Hill? 👀🏈 “It’s a fluid situation.” @DrewJRosenhaus Hill’s agent opens up about finding the right fit for his client and why he’s confident @cheetah still has plenty to offer an NFL team. https://t.co/9NwLQ4WFYJ — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) October 13, 2026

Contenders to land Tyreek Hill

Will Tyreek Hill come back soon? That’s what many people are hoping for, including the wide receiver himself. Now, the big question is which team he will ultimately join to bolster its offense at this stage of the season.

Advertisement

Although many have linked Hill to a potential return to the Kansas City Chiefs, his agent’s demands could make the Pittsburgh Steelers another potential landing spot. Aaron Rodgers needs an impact weapon in the passing game due to the number of injuries in the receiving corps, and joining Mike McCarthy’s team doesn’t sound far-fetched.

Key takeaways