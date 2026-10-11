As Tyreek Hill reunion seems imminent, Chiefs reportedly explore options at WR

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't limiting themselves to Tyreek Hill as reports hint they are setting up a visit with a former wideout who tasted NFL glory in Missouri.

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t playing in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, they still managed to make headlines. As Tyreek Hill reportedly nears a return to action, the Chiefs feel, look, sound, and even smell like the obvious destination. However, they aren’t staying put and have made a move to complete the return of another former Super Bowl winner to the organization.

According to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star, wide receiver Justin Watson is set to visit the Chiefs on Monday as the team explores its options around wide receiver help.

As things stand, Kansas City only has four fully healthy wideouts and face injuries on several fronts with the likes of Rashee Rice, Tyquan Thornton, Jeff Caldwell, and Jimmy Holiday all injured. Soon, Hill could be added to the mix, but as the “Cheetah” has his fair share of questions to answer before he is back, the Chiefs aren’t limiting themselves.

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Without the players currently injured, either long-term or simply in doubt, the Chiefs currently have just four healthy wide receivers: Xavier Worthy, Justin Royals, Cyrus Allen, and Nikko Remigio. Clearly, they could use Hill’s speed, but bringing another familiar face like Watson back could also be worth a shot.

Justin Watson during his time with the Chiefs.

Watson’s past with Kansas City

Through three seasons with the Chiefs, Watson missed just one regular-season game, appearing in 50 games. He caught 64 passes for 1,064 yards and seven touchdowns.

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Watson spent three years in Kansas City from 2022 to 2024. The former fifth-round selection (144th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft went from tormentor to contributor.

Watson could return

Watson was a member of the Bucs’ team that defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV before joining Andy Reid’s side the following offseason. Watson went on to win consecutive rings with Kansas City in Super Bowls LVII and LVIII, meaning he won three championships in a row and made it to four straight Super Bowls.

After the Chiefs’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Watson left the City of Fountains. Perhaps he threw a coin into one, because it’s looking like he might be back in Missouri after all.